1% of sex offenders registered in RI unaccounted for

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – There are currently 23 registered sex offenders who are unaccounted for in Rhode Island, the Target 12 Investigators have learned.

Laura Meade Kirk, a spokesperson for the R.I. State Police, said of those 23 registered offenders who are unaccounted for, there are active warrants out for seven of them, 12 are considered non-compliant and four are not yet registered.

On Wednesday, an audit revealed that the Massachusetts sex offender registry lost track of more than 1,700 convicted sex offenders. Massachusetts currently has 13,127 active sex offenders who live in state. According to the data revealed in the audit, the state is missing addresses for 13 percent of its sex offenders.

Rhode Island has 1,748 active sex offenders listed in the state registry, which means one percent of them haven’t provided addresses, as required by law.

It’s a convicted sex offender’s legal responsibility to provide the police department in the city or town that they live in with a current address, according to Kirk.

There are also a number of convicted sex offenders who do not appear on the public registry because they have appealed their level designation to the courts.

Level II and level III sex offenders – deemed most likely to re-offend – are published on the parole board’s website, and are subject to community notifications. Level I sex offenders – least likely to re-offend – are not publicly identified.