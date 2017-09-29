2 arrested in connection with robberies in Seekonk, Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) – Police have arrested two people who they say robbed a Honey Dew Donuts in Seekonk and a Mobil Gas Station in Plainville within hours of each other on Wednesday.

Paul Curtis, 32, of Braintree, and Michelle Shaughnessy, 28 of Tiverton, were taken into custody at a North Attleboro motel, according to police.

The two were both charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony. Curtis was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police allege Curtis entered the Seekonk Honey Dew around 3:40 p.m. wielding a gun. He stole cash from the register and ran off heading westbound on Central Avenue.

Then around 8 p.m., the duo allegedly robbed the Mobil Gas Station located at the intersection of Routes 106 and 152 in Plainville. Police said Curtis again showed his gun to the cashier and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Curtis and Shaughnessy were both arraigned Friday at Wrentham District Court.