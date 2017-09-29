A celebration of life at WaterFire

The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is pleased to sponsor WaterFire Providence, as we celebrate and honor those who are/have been affected by breast cancer. In partnership with WaterFire, Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life is meant to bring together the community in one location with a mission of hope and support. The Gloria Gemma Foundation is a resource when patients and families need it most.

Bronwyn Dannenfelser, Director of Development for WaterFire, and Carol Ann Donnelly, Communications Manager and Passport to Survivorship Manager for Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, join us on set with all the details about this powerful event.

Find more information here.