Car crashes through Pawtucket restaurant

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket restaurant was damaged Friday morning when a car came crashing through it.

The crash took place just before 9 a.m. at Arigna Irish Pub and Coal Fire Kitchen on Armistice Boulevard. The car smashed through a fence, took out an overhang held up by wooden beams and ended up inside the building.

A contractor who was working in the parking lot said he and others in the area were fortunate enough to get out of the way.

Inside the car was a woman and a toddler. The contractor said he and another man rushed to get them out since smoke was pouring out of the car.

No significant injuries have been reported.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was leaving the parking lot of the bank next door when it appeared she lost control of the car.

Arigna’s owner said the pub is closed for now, but it may be able to reopen Friday night.

