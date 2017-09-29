Fall makeup how-to

Makeup Artist, Aleishia Silva, shares tips for achieving signature fall makeup looks
.
Minimalist Look
-Natural Radiance Primer
-MAC next to nothing foundation or Prolongwear nourishing water proof
-Strobe Cream
-Bronzer on cheeks, Eyes
Smokey Eye
-Apply MAC Give me sun bronzer in the crease of the eye and under eye
-MAC – Smolder Eye liner applied to upper and lower lids and smudge with finger
-Mascara on top & Bottom
Berry Trend & Kissed Lips
-Overlap lips with foundation
-Use finger to apply Berry lipstick or Cream color base eyes cheeks & insides of upper and lower lips only