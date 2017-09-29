Fall makeup how-to

Makeup Artist, Aleishia Silva, shares tips for achieving signature fall makeup looks

.

Minimalist Look

-Natural Radiance Primer

-MAC next to nothing foundation or Prolongwear nourishing water proof

-Strobe Cream

-Bronzer on cheeks, Eyes

Smokey Eye

-Apply MAC Give me sun bronzer in the crease of the eye and under eye

-MAC – Smolder Eye liner applied to upper and lower lids and smudge with finger

-Mascara on top & Bottom

Berry Trend & Kissed Lips

-Overlap lips with foundation

-Use finger to apply Berry lipstick or Cream color base eyes cheeks & insides of upper and lower lips only