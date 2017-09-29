In the Kitchen: Fig and Gorgonzola Flatbread

Chef and Owner of Avenue N and The Pantry Nick Rabar joined us to share his recipe for Fig and Gorgonzola Flatbread with Jamon Serrano and Fresh Arugula.
Ingredients:
- 1 ea. store bought pizza dough
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup Gorgonzola cheese
- 2 ea. figs, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons fig jam
- 2 oz. Jamon Serrano (can substitute proscuitto)
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pinch Kosher salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
- Heat cream until it boils.
- Reduce to a simmer and whisk in cheese.
- Remove from heat.
- Stretch dough until it’s about a 12- inch circle.
- Top with Gorgonzola sauce, fig jam, and figs.
- Bake until golden brown.
- Remove, top with ham, arugula, and a drizzle of olive oil.