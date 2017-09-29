In the Kitchen: Fig and Gorgonzola Flatbread

Chef and Owner of Avenue N and The Pantry Nick Rabar joined us to share his recipe for Fig and Gorgonzola Flatbread with Jamon Serrano and Fresh Arugula.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 ea. store bought pizza dough
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup Gorgonzola cheese
  • 2 ea. figs, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons fig jam
  • 2 oz. Jamon Serrano (can substitute proscuitto)
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pinch Kosher salt

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
  2. Heat cream until it boils.
  3. Reduce to a simmer and whisk in cheese.
  4. Remove from heat.
  5. Stretch dough until it’s about a 12- inch circle.
  6. Top with Gorgonzola sauce, fig jam, and figs.
  7. Bake until golden brown.
  8. Remove, top with ham, arugula, and a drizzle of olive oil.