Investigation underway at Woonasquatucket River

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple law enforcement crews were seen at the Woonasquatucket River Thursday night in Johnston, but neither police nor fire officials would say what they were investigating.

First responders were called to the area near Lyman Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, and police were still monitoring the scene as of Friday morning.

Eyewitness News crews observed police and firefighters from Johnston and North Providence investigating the area Thursday night. Detectives searched the riverbank and woods, and officers were also seen pulling something large from the water.

The medical examiner arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

A Johnston police officer did tell Eyewitness News there is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as soon as it is released.