More Benny’s locations set to close in coming days

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More communities will be saying goodbye to Benny’s in the coming days as the retailer continues with its plan to close all of its stores by the end of the year.

Benny’s spokesman Dante Bellini on Friday said the locations in Middleboro, Mass. and Park Avenue in Cranston are scheduled to close on Saturday. The Atwood Avenue store in Cranston will remain open for the time being.

The following locations are set to shut down next week:

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Danielson, Conn.

Friday, Oct. 6: South Dartmouth, Mass. East Wareham, Mass. Killingly, Conn. Old Saybrook, Conn. Norwichtown, Conn.

Saturday, Oct. 7: West Shore Road in Warwick, R.I. (Warwick Avenue remains open) Bristol, R.I. Middletown, R.I. Westerly, R.I.



The store on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence closed for good this past Wednesday.

The remaining inventory is being distributed among the 18 locations that are staying open for now, according to Bellini.

Bellini also noted that Benny’s store-wide 40% off sale has concluded.

The Rhode Island staple announced earlier this month it would be closing all of its stores, citing aging ownership and a changing retail landscape, namely the rise of online shopping. Benny’s has a website but has never made online ordering available.