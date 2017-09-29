Newsmakers 9/29/2017: Reps. Aaron Regunberg, Blake Filippi

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Rep. Aaron Regunberg, D-Providence. On Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a bill into law mandating paid sick time for employees of businesses 18 workers or larger. Regunberg – the House sponsor of the bill – discusses his support and why he is considering challenging fellow Democrat Dan McKee for lieutenant governor.

On the second half of Newsmakers: Rep. Blake Filippi, R-New Shoreham. On the other side of the paid sick time debate, Filippi talks about why he thinks the law is bad for business and weighs in on the debate over holding a public vote on the proposed PawSox stadium.