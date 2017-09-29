Pawtucket’s Gamm theatre relocating to Warwick venue

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre on Pawtucket’s Exchange Street is moving south to Warwick and the former home of Ocean State Theatre Company.

The Pawtucket-based theater announced Friday it will make the move in time for the launch of its 2018-2019 season, finishing out the remainder of its current season at the Pawtucket Armory space it’s occupied since 2003.

“Since 2011 The Gamm has been looking for a permanent space to accommodate its growing audiences and educational programming” said Gamm Managing Director Oliver Dow in a statement. “Our primary goal was to find a space that could improve the conditions for our artists while maintaining the theatrical experience to which our audience has become accustomed. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for The Gamm to re-light an existing dark theater while making a substantial capital investment in our artistic mission.”

The Warwick theater on Jefferson Boulevard was vacated by Ocean State Theatre Company in May, when the performing arts group announced their abrupt closure.

Court documents obtained by Eyewitness News in May show the owner and lessor of the building filed a formal complaint and eviction notice, saying the theater company owed $860,908.58 in back rent and additional charges.

Ocean State Theatre company had been leasing the converted garage on Jefferson Boulevard since 2012.

The Gamm plans to renovate the Warwick theater.

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian said he eagerly anticipates The Gamm’s move to Warwick City Centre.

“We are excited to welcome this award-winning theater as the arts anchor of our ‘city on the move,'” Avedisian said. “I am truly looking forward to forging a great relationship with The Gamm and seeing Jefferson Boulevard become a cultural destination for the city and the state.”