PC student hosts fundraiser to benefit Puerto Rico

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence College student Gabriela Short is a long way from the island she calls home.

She moved from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island to go to school four years ago. She says she joins at least two dozen other Puerto Rico natives on campus.

“We feel like us who actually grew up there, we need to represent it as positive as we can,” she said.

Being apart from her family while watching the devastation of Hurricane Maria has been harder than ever before.

“Seeing the place I grew up pretty much go to waste isn’t easy, especially when you’re so far away,” Short said.

Puerto Rico is in desperate need of help after Hurricane Maria tore through the American territory.

Short worked with friends and PC to take action. The students came up with the idea to host a fundraiser full of music, food and games. An event they only planned in three days.

Everyone worked together to not only raise money for impacted areas, but raise hope as well.

“Last night I was unable to sleep and I was very stressed,” Short said. “It’s an event that I’m planning and of course I want it to be successful but it’s also something to help out my home.”

Short says many of the vendors at the fundraiser are donating their services and every single penny raised will be donated to a foundation to help the victims.