Police charge Fairhaven man with human trafficking

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fairhaven man was arrested on human trafficking charges Thursday after police conducted raids at his home and three businesses he owns.

Mark Clinton, 49, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant after Fairhaven detectives and Massachusetts State Police executed a search warrant at his home, located at 15 Shirley Street.

Police said they also conducted searches at Ancient Chinese Wellness Centers in Fairhaven, Falmouth and Sandwich, all owned by Clinton.

The Falmouth and Sandwich Police Departments provided assistance in executing the search warrants. A special agent from the FBI was also involved, in case evidence was developed that required federal charges to be filed, according to police.

Police said evidence was recovered during the raids. The investigation is ongoing.