Police: Man stole donation jar from Cranston library

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a donation jar from a city library.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a white man with chinstrap-style facial hair walked into the Cranston Auburn Library on Pontiac Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20. The man spent about ten minutes in the library, then grabbed a donation jar and ran out the door.

Police said the jar contained about $175.

The theft happened a few weeks after an attempted break-in at the Auburn library. Police said a man wearing a hoodie with horns smashed a window at the library early in the morning of Sept. 3. The suspect tried to crawl in through the window, but police said he apparently gave up and left.