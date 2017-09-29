Rabid kitten bites, scratches 4 people in Foster

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) – Scituate Animal Control has confirmed that a kitten that bit and scratched four people on Friday has tested positive for rabies.

Police say on Sept. 28, the group found a stray kitten on Balcom Road near Danielson Pike in Foster. The group noticed the kitten was acting strange and attempted to pick it up to transport it to the pound.

During the time they tried to capture it, the kitten scratched and bit all four people.

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Foster Police Department ask residents in that area to monitor their pets and to not attempt to pick up any stray animals.

Any other person who has come into contact with a stray and has been bitten or scratched should call the Foster Police immediately at (401) 397-3317.