Risk of electric shock prompts nightlight recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Skip Hop is recalling more than 130,000 nightlights because of an electric shock risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies owl and elephant nightlight soothers that play music or nature sounds and project images.

The product’s USB power adapter can break. The company has received one report of an electrical shock because of a broken power adapter, according to the CPSC.

The nightlights were sold at several retailers, including Babies “R” Us, Target and Amazon.com from July 2016 through August 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Skip Hop for a replacement USB wall adapter.

The company can be reached via email at recall@skiphop.com or at 888-282-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is recalling more than 207,000 Fitness Gear resistance tubes because the product can break.

The recalled workout equipment was sold in various colors and resistance levels from September 2015 through August 2017.

Model numbers involved in the recall:

STA00560

STA00561

STA00562

STA00563

STA00564

STA00565

STA00566

STA00567

STA00568

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund. Consumers without a receipt will receive store credit.

Dick’s can be reached at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday.

Silver Spring Foods, Inc. is recalling its Waterfront Bistro tartar sauce because an incorrect label may have been attached to bottle, which does not correctly identify ingredients that could pose an allergen risk, specifically egg.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled tartar sauce was sold in several states including Rhode Island and Massachusetts with a ‘best by’ date of JUL 31 18 S3551 or AUG 28 18 S3351.

Consumers should not consume the tartar sauce. Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

