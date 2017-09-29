Toll Gate High School investigates possible fentanyl distribution

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – School officials are investigating an incident at Toll Gate High School where the principal said fentanyl may have been distributed last week.

Toll Gate Principal Candace Caluori sent an email to parents Thursday and a follow-up email on Friday, saying it was brought to her attention that a student may have been distributing fentanyl in the boys bathroom on Sept. 22.

“This message is being sent to you out of an abundance of caution,” Caluori wrote. “At this time we have not yet verified the accuracy of the report. We are actively investigating the situation. However, we feel the seriousness of the report in light of the current opioid crisis in our country warrants an immediate notice to parents.”

Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous narcotic with high risk for addiction and dependence. The CDC says fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, and the illegal use of the opiate has been on the rise.

Caluori said police K9s came into the building to search for drugs on Thursday.

“This was done proactively both to address the information we had received yesterday and send a clear message,” Caluori wrote in the email. “The health and well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority. We would like to thank the multiple police departments that helped us this morning with the canine search.”

School officials have not yet confirmed whether fentanyl was actually being handed out in the bathroom, but are asking Toll Gate parents to talk to their children.