UNAP claiming contaminated tools used in operating room at Fatima Hospital

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A radio ad funded by the United Nurses & Allied Professionals (UNAP) union that hit the air this week says tools used in the operating room at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital were found to have a number of problems.

“Contaminated with foreign material, broken, bent, discolored,” said Chris Callaci who is general Counsel for the UNAP.

He says claims in the ad come from information in a summary of a report posted at the hospital. Calacci claims the summery is of a report the hospital’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, put together.

According to Calacci, the consultants examined operating room equipment and found the tools in question this past spring.

“We’re really worried now that the troubles that they have on the West Coast, they brought here to Rhode Island, and we’ll have none of it,” said Calacci.

Prospect Medical Holdings took over Fatima Hospital in 2014. In 2016, the Journal Inquirer reported the federal Department of Health and Human Resources Center for Medicare and Medicaid found surgical tools in a prospect owned California Hospital that were discolored with a film build up.

Calacci says a union nurse saw the summary posted in the hospital and brought it to the union’s attention but that the hospital refused to release the full report the summary is based on. The union has filed a complaint to try and get that full report.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“Those were not findings noted by the Rhode Island Department of Health. We have not issued any disciplinary actions for Fatima related to surgical instruments,” wrote a spokesperson for the Department of Health.

Here is the full statement a spokesperson for Fatima Hospital sent to Eyewitness News in response to the allegations:

“Once again, UNAP is using inaccurate information in an effort not just to scare patients but also to try and gain leverage at the bargaining table. This is shameful, irresponsible and damaging to the hard-working, dedicated employees (some of their own union members) who provide quality, compassionate care to our patients every day. Chartercare hospitals have an outstanding record of quality and patient safety. “The union’s latest allegations were not in response to any regulatory or accreditation survey but were prompted by the hospital’s own internal quality assurance processes that are designed to safeguard quality of care and patient safety. Chartercare engages a recognized vendor that provides routine, preventive maintenance on select surgical instrumentation, just as every other hospital does. Our surgical facilities at both hospitals are fully compliant with state regulations and accrediting agencies and, in fact, have received specialized certifications for hip, knee and spine procedures.”