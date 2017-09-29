Upcoming bridge replacement in Exeter will close I-95 North

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is closing I-95 North in Exeter for a weekend this October, in order to complete its rapid bridge replacement.

This closure is tentatively scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Oct. 13, with all travel lanes reopened in time for the morning commute on Oct. 16.

At that time, RIDOT will replace the Tefft Hill Trail Bridge.

The rapid bridge replacement approach allows the Department to demolish the old bridge and open a new one over a single weekend, saving nearly $1 million and four months of delays as compared with traditional construction methods.

The Tefft Hill Trail Bridge is composed of two structures that carry I-95 over a road that provides access to a portion of the Arcadia Management Area from Route 3.

The existing bridges are 50 years old.

RIDOT is replacing the bridges with smaller structures that will save on maintenance costs and avoid the need for costly replacement.

Replacement of the bridge has been ongoing since summer 2016, and has mostly involved travel lane shifts for I-95.

To finish work on the northbound bridge, RIDOT chose to close the highway for 56 hours.

During the closure, all northbound traffic will be required to take Exit 4 to Route 3 north.

Trucks will get back onto I-95 using the Exit 5/Route 102 interchange in West Greenwich.

Passenger vehicles will continue along Route 3 north and use the Exit 6 interchange, also in West Greenwich.

A map detailing the detour routes for both cars and trucks can be found at http://www.ridot.net/95Closure.

RIDOT will coordinate with State and local police along the detour route to mitigate the temporary congestion on Route 3.

Travelers should expect delays during the replacement.