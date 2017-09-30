1 injured in rollover crash in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Johnston Saturday afternoon.

Police and firefighters responded to Plainfeld Pike near Peck Hill Road at about 1:40 p.m. for a report of a rollover.

Firefighters found a pickup truck on its side on the side of the road and transported the driver to the hospital for treatment.

Eyewitness News cameras found another damaged vehicle stopped there but none of its occupants appeared to be hurt.

So far there’s no word on what caused the wreck.