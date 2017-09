PUTNAM, Conn. (WPRI) – One person was killed in a crash in Putnam, Connecticut, early Saturday morning.

Police said a vehicle struck a pole a few minutes after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Tatem Street, as the vehicle was heading east on Grove Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565.