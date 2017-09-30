Benny’s store on Park Avenue in Cranston closing today

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Two more Benny’s locations are closing their doors for good Saturday.

The stores on Park Avenue in Cranston and in Middleboro, Mass., are the latest of the store’s 31 locations to close as the chain will shutter all its stores by year’s end.

In Cranston Saturday morning, the store’s shelves were nearly empty, but some longtime shoppers came out one last time to say their goodbyes.

“It’s just a shame,” David Ricci said. He said he grew up right across the street from the store and would shop there with his father two or three times a week.

Melissa Davis used to work at the Park Avenue store.

“It was just really nice, it was like family,” she said. “The whole neighborhood was like family. It was nice. I enjoyed it. I just feel bad that they’re leaving, but what are you gonna do? It’s time.”

“The response was overwhelming,” Bob Dimanno, a Benny’s employee for 25 years, said. “Amazing to see all the customers coming out and sharing stories about Benny’s and picking up great deals on items that they buy all the time from us.”

“Benny’s will miss you as much as you’ll miss Benny’s,” he said.

The Benny’s in Danielson, Connecticut, will close next Wednesday; the store in South Dartmouth will close its doors Friday. Next Saturday, stores in Bristol, Middletown, Westerly, and the location on West Shore Road in Warwick will all close.

A spokesman said that remaining inventory is being “consolidated across the stores that will remain open until further notice,” including the Warwick Avenue store in Warwick, the Branch Avenue store in Providene, and stores in Coventry, East Greenwich, Greenville and Wakefield.

The Benny’s in East Providence was the first to shut down.