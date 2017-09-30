Coast Guard rescues 5, assists 4 during Jamestown regatta

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – U.S. Coast Guard Station Castle Hill rescued five people after their boat capsized during a regatta in Jamestown Saturday.

According to a release from the coast guard, the 32-foot catamaran capsized just off the Beavertail Lighthouse around 1 p.m.

In addition to the capsized catamaran, another 32-foot catamaran became disabled with a broken mast around the same time, according to the release. The second catamaran had four people aboard.

The coast guard launched two, 45-foot rescue boats to aid both catamarans.

Upon arrival to the capsized catamaran, the coast guard found two people wearing life jackets in the water, and the remaining three people aboard the capsized boat. Everyone was rescued, and the catamaran was towed to Dutch Harbor.

The coast guard arrived at the catamaran with the broken mast, to find that another boat was already towing it back to land.

No injuries were reported in either incident.