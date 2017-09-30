“Flames of Hope” weekend lights capital city pink

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Armed with their torches and dressed in pink garb, dozens of breast cancer survivors walked from the State House, to Waterplace Park in downtown Providence, to light the WaterFire basins Saturday.

Saturday night’s WaterFire all part of the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation’s “Flames of Hope” weekend, which began Saturday morning with the “Passport to Wellness” event at the Omni Hotel.

The “Illuminations of Life” celebration lit the State House in pink, and “Celebration Village” featured live music, exhibits, and attractions for the whole family on the lawn across the street from the Providence Place Mall.

Eyewitness News met a group of six torch bearers Saturday evening. All six of them are breast cancer survivors.

“The WaterFire event three years ago is where I started my journey and when I saw the bearers coming out of the State House, I said that’s going to be me next year, cancer free,” said Shelley Hopkins, who celebrated the 3-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis Saturday, now in remission. “Ladies that are surrounding me right now are what got me through the last three years.”

“These women saved me because if they weren’t here, I don’t know what would have happened,” said Jennifer Waterman, a breast cancer survivor of three-and-a-half years.

“These women understand, they understand everything that I went through and I can call any one of them at any time and I know that they’re there for me,” said Corey Calligano, a 2-time breast cancer survivor.

Just as they battled breast cancer together, now these women will spread their message of hope together Saturday.

“It’s three years later and I’m still cancer free so I plan on carrying [the torch] every year I’m able,” said Hopkins.

For more information on the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation's "Flames of Hope" weekend in downtown Providence