Medical emergency behind the wheel leads to crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River police say a crash involving a parked car Saturday was the result of a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Shove Street.

According to Fall River police, the 67-year-old male driver likely went into cardiac arrest behind the wheel, causing him to crash into a parked car. Officials were able to revive the driver, and take him to a nearby hospital.

Police confirm the driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.