Red Sox clinch AL East, top Astros 6-3; rematch in playoffs

The Associated Press Published:
David Price
Boston Red Sox's David Price reacts after striking out Houston Astros' George Springer to retire the side with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Boston, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Boston Red Sox clinched the AL East by beating Houston 6-3 Saturday, setting up an immediate rematch with the Astros in the playoffs.

David Price delivered in his relief role as the Red Sox ended a two-game skid and won back-to-back AL East titles for the first time in franchise history. Boston’s victory left the New York Yankees with a wild-card spot.

The Red Sox will begin the best-of-five AL Division Series on Thursday at West champion Houston. The Yankees will host Minnesota in the wild-card game Tuesday, with the winner playing at Central champion Cleveland on Thursday in the ALDS.