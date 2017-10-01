2 people hurt in Block Island plane crash

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crash on Block Island Sunday afternoon.

New Shoreham Police Chief Vincent Carlone told Eyewitness News that there were two people aboard the plane, both of whom were injured and flown to Rhode Island Hospital via medical helicopter. Carlone said their injuries were minor.

Photos from the scene showed that the plane came to rest upside-down in a field, in several pieces.

Carlone said the plane overshot the runway while attempting to land at about 1 p.m. and crossed Center Road before ending up in the field.