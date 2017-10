BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a sea turtle off Cuttyhunk Island Sunday, after it got tangled in a lobster pot.

According to a release from the coast guard, a fisherman contacted them around 12:30 p.m. after seeing the turtle in distress.

A 29-foot response boat and crew from Coast Guard Station Menemsha headed out to assist the turtle, with help from the Massachusetts Department of Natural Resources.

The crew was able to free the turtle, who immediately swam safely away.

