Fundraiser for Puerto Rico brings in donations from across the country

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The fundraising drives for Puerto Rico continue to bring in supplies for the ravaged island from southern New England.

The Natasha Love Foundation for Non-Violence held a drive Sunday in Cranston from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The U.S. territory was hit hard by Hurricane Maria, knocking out power to the majority of the island and leaving residents with extensive flooding and without clean running water.

Sunday’s drive was yet another fundraising effort in Rhode Island to help the people of Puerto Rico.

“They need us right now and we need to let them know that they are not alone, Puerto Rico’s not alone,” said the foundation’s Rebecca Flores.

“As long as they know that spiritually that we are there it’s all good,” added Flores. “So why do we do it? Because that’s what we do. We give back. We’re humans, you know, and we care and we love each other.”

Organizers of Sunday’s fundraiser say they’ve received donations from across the country, all in an effort to help. They expect to get a plane with supplies to the island by the end of this week.