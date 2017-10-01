League’s best offense and best defense collide in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Coming off his selection of AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his five-touchdown win against the Texas, Tom Brady will lead the 2-1 Patriots against the 2-1 Panthers at 1 p.m. on FOX Providence.

Brady trails only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in passing yards so far this year, and although the Pats don’t lead the league in points, they do top the NFL in yards per game.

On the other side of the ball, Carolina is one of the league’s stingiest defenses, having allowed only 40 points in three weeks. Only Buffalo and Miami have allowed fewer points, both tied at 37. The Panthers allow the fewest yards per game in the league at 252.

Carolina’s problem has been getting the ball in the end zone, having put up only 45 points of their own so far this year. At the same time, the Patriots defense has been suspect.

Welcome to Gillette…Patriots and Panthers kick off 1pm on @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/1wwT6qld4o — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) October 1, 2017

On the injury front, Matt Slater and Rex Burkhead are on the inactive list, along with LaAdrian Waddle, Colt Croston, David Harris, Harvey Langi and Brandon King.

The Panthers listed Brad Kaaya, Bryan Cox, Daryl Worley, John Theus, Ryan Kalil, Daeshon Hall and Curtis Samuel as inactive for today’s game.