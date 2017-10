PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Providence Police tell Eyewitness News a fight broke out near the intersection of Broad and baker streets around 2:00 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Boston was stabbed several times. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. There is no update on his condition.

Police say no one involved in the fight is cooperating with investigators. No weapon was recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made.