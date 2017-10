PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Roger Williams Park Zoo announced today that one of its dromedary camels, named Gina, passed away on Oct. 2.

Gina joined the zoo in May 1996 and lived in Marco Polo’s Adventure exhibit.

The zoo said Gina was a crowd favorite and was loved by volunteers and staff alike.

Gina shared a home with her long-time friend Sasha, also a dromedary camel, and they represented the species native to northern Africa and southwestern Asia.