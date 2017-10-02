Fall River police arrest 8 on prostitution charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River police on Monday announced the arrests of eight men as part of an undercover investigation into prostitution in the area of North Main Street.

The Fall River Police Department’s Vice and Intelligence Unit said it launched the investigation after receiving complaints from area residents and businesses.

The men were arrested on the night of Sept. 29 after police say they solicited a female undercover police officer.

The following men were charged with sexual conduct for pay:

John McCauley, 64, of Fall River

Jason Almeida, 38, of Fall River

Elizeu Mota, 38, of Fall River

Jordan Camara, 21, of Fall River

Paulo Silva, 20, of Fall River

Jovani Rodriguez, 20, of Fall River

Louis Vertentes, 47, of Somerset

Jeremy Wood, 29, of Fall River