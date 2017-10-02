Fire destroys apartments in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Multiple emergency vehicles rushed to the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence around 6:30 p.m.

North Providence Fire Chief Edward Digiulio said one of their first responders was returning from the hospital from a call when he heard the fire alarm going off in a nearby building.

Crews found smoke coming from multiple floors of the building when they arrived on scene.

Digiulio said the fire appears to have started on the second floor. Firefighters were able to have the flames under control in 20 minutes.

“People started coming out of the second floor fire escape, so we immediately assisted with the rescue of two people,” he said.

Fire officials also helped rescue two pets from the fire.

“It’s a second alarm so we have crews, all of our companies are here, we have help from Smithfield and Providence,” he said.

Digiulio said the apartments on the second and third floor are facing the most damage. The first floor is home to multiple businesses.

“It’s inhabitable right now,” he said. “The fire investigators will be investigating to see what the cause of the fire was.”

Fire officials say there were no injuries.