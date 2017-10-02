Gas prices drop 3 cents in RI, 2 cents in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) – Gas prices are down in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price of gas in Rhode Island is down by three cents this week, while in Massachusetts it’s fallen by two cents.

AAA Northeast said Monday the price of self-serve, regular in Rhode Island is averaging $2.66 per gallon. That price is 11 cents above the national average of $2.55. They also found that the price of self-serve, regular in Massachusetts is averaging $2.60 per gallon. That price is five cents above the national average.

The average price in Rhode Island was 47 cents lower, $2.19, at this time last year. In Massachusetts, the price was 50 cents lower at $2.10.