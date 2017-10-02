How to check on loved ones after Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WPRI) — People around the country are scrambling to contact loved ones living in or visiting Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire at a crowd of more than 22,000 Sunday night, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

If you’re having trouble getting in touch family or friends in Las Vegas, the city’s police department says to call 1-866-535-5654.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Facebook has set up a crisis response page for the attack so that people in the area can check in and residents and businesses can offer shelter and other services to those who were affected.

The FBI also asked anyone with photos or videos from the concert to call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324).

@FBILasVegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the 10/1/17 Las Vegas shooting to please call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324) — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017

The metro police department has also set up a family reunification center at its headquarters located at 400 S. MLK Blvd., building B.