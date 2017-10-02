How to check on loved ones after Las Vegas shooting

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (WPRI) — People around the country are scrambling to contact loved ones living in or visiting Las Vegas after a gunman opened fire at a crowd of more than 22,000 Sunday night, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 others.

If you’re having trouble getting in touch family or friends in Las Vegas, the city’s police department says to call 1-866-535-5654.

Facebook has set up a crisis response page for the attack so that people in the area can check in and residents and businesses can offer shelter and other services to those who were affected.

The FBI also asked anyone with photos or videos from the concert to call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324).

The metro police department has also set up a family reunification center at its headquarters located at 400 S. MLK Blvd., building B.