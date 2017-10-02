In-Depth: What to do during an active shooter situation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – During the last day of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, a gunman fired into the crowd of 22,000 people.

The shooter, now identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, killed 59 people and injured 527 while country singer Jason Aldean was on stage performing the last song in his set.

In the above video, Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio discusses what this means for the country and what you can do if faced with an active shooter situation.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.