Las Vegas shooting: How you can help

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a gunman in Las Vegas killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, you may be looking for a way to help those who were affected.

Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, started a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $2 million for the victims and their families. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the campaign had already raised more than $1 million. Click here to donate »

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Blood Center on Monday said the attack was a “heartbreaking and sobering reminder” of how important it is for people to donate blood when possible. The center is a member of Blood Centers of America, which manages national blood needs during times of crisis, but it has not been called on for help from Nevada.

