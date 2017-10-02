Man reported missing from East Greenwich group home

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help as they work to track down a man reported missing in East Greenwich.

According to police, David Onasile walked away from a residential group home on the afternoon of Sept. 26. He was last seen in the area of Charles and Orms Streets in Providence Sunday afternoon.

Police said he’s known to frequent the Elmwood Avenue area of Providence and Crossroads Rhode Island on Broad Street.

Onasile, 25, is described as an African American male standing 5-foot-8 and weighing approximately 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a pocket and blue jeans and carrying a black backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information about Onasile’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Greenwich Police Department at (401) 884-2244 or the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.