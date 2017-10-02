Man sentenced to life in prison for cousin’s murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the 2014 murder of his cousin, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced.

Marco Hernandez, 23, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of 42-year-old Agustin Jaiman.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to prove that on June 25, 2014, Hernandez shot and killed Jaiman during a dispute over drug money. Kilmartin said the murder took place in a garage on Constitution Street, which was where the drug operation was located.

Hernandez then stuffed Jaiman’s body in a garbage bin, which he later dumped in a wooded area of Leander Street, according to prosecutors.

Providence police discovered Jaiman’s body on September 7, 2014. Based on information gathered during the investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez. He was captured near Orlando, Florida in May 2016.

“While the victim in this case may not have died of a heroin overdose, as too many in this state have, the trafficking of the drug is the root cause of this murder. The trafficking of heroin and other illicit drugs, mixed with guns is a deadly recipe, which rips families apart and destroys lives. It has to stop,” Kilmartin said in a statement.

In addition to second-degree murder, Hernandez also pleaded no contest to carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a stole firearm and improper disposal of a body.