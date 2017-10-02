Pic of the Day: October 2, 2017

The Pic of the Day for September 28, 2017 was submitted by Paul Roberti of East Providence. It shows some sailboats heading to shore after an evening of sailing off of Colt State Park at sunset.

Paul has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

