Police searching for suspect in Seekonk bank robbery

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after the Santander Bank on Central Avenue in Seekonk was robbed on Monday.

Police say a man entered the bank at about 10 a.m., gave a note to the teller and demanded money. It is unclear how much money he made off with.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly of Hispanic descent, in his late 20’s to mid 30’s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray cargo pants.

Police say the suspect was last seen walking eastbound on Central Avenue toward Bakers Corner, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Seekonk Police Department at (508) 336-8123 or at tips@seekonkpd.com.