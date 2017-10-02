Rehoboth mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A pool of mosquitoes collected in Rehoboth tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services’ (EOHHS) website.

The pool that tested positive was collected on Sept. 26. It’s the fifth time the mosquito-borne illness has been detected in Massachusetts this year.

The health department recommends the public should take the following precautions during summer months:

Remove anything around your house and yard that collects water; just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

Clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage, and repair holes in window screens.

Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

Change the water in birdbaths at least two times a week, and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (20-30% strength), picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol. Do not use bug spray on infants under 1 year of age.

Minimize outdoor activity at dawn and at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Put insect netting over strollers and playpens.

Wear long sleeves and long pants whenever possible, particularly if you are outdoors during dawn and dusk.