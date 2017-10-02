Report: Legendary rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Legendary musician Tom Petty has died after suffering a full cardiac arrest, CBS News confirmed Monday. He was 66.

As first reported by TMZ, Petty was found unconscious and not breathing Sunday night at his Malibu home. He was transported to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support.

Petty rose to fame in the 1970’s as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbeakers. The band put out a number of hits over the years, including “Free Fallin’,” “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

Petty’s final performance was last Monday. It was the third of three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl that concluded the band’s 40th anniversary tour.

In addition to releasing 13 records with the Heartbreakers, Petty also put out three solo albums and was a member of the supergroup the Traveling Wilburys alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.