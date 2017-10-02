RI Coalition Against Gun Violence President weighs in on Las Vegas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Supporters of stricter gun control laws are weighing in following the tragedy in Las Vegas.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence met with heavy hearts for their regularly scheduled meeting.

The group continues to discuss ways to prevent gun violence in Rhode Island. Members of the group said they hope the incident in Las Vegas can be a wakeup call for local politicians.

The state’s Congressional delegation and other elected officials renewed calls for stronger gun laws on Monday.

“We’re just trying to keep guns away from the people who shouldn’t have them,” RICAGV President Linda Finn said. “But we’re also very concerned about the types of weapons that people have access to. I mean to have a weapon you have up on a 30 story building and attempt to kill 500 people, I mean why is that a civilian-use weapon?”

Finn said that the meeting was supposed to have been more celebratory given the General Assembly’s passage last month of a bill that blocks individuals convicted of misdemeanor domestic-violence crimes or subject to protective orders from owning guns, but the mood was dampened by the news of the shooting in Las Vegas.

A volunteer with the group said that neither people for or against stricter gun laws want tragedy to strike our nation, and that’s why it’s important to find a solution.