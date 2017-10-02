RI State Police detective in crowd in Las Vegas

Related Coverage At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A Rhode Island State Police detective was among those in the crowd when a gunman opened fire at a country music concert in Las Vegas, killing more than 50 people.

The retired head of the state police, Steven O’Donnell, said that his son, 26-year-old Conor O’Donnell, called him during the shooting.

O’Donnell says he was sleeping when he got the call, and he could hear rounds in the background as Conor told him he was OK. He says his son told him to turn the TV on, then they lost contact for about an hour.

The retired colonel says once he got his girlfriend to safety, his son then worked to help the injured.

O’Donnell says both are physically OK.

Rhode Island officials on Monday expressed their shock and sending condolences to Las Vegas following the attack.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says she and her husband are grief-stricken by the tragic news.

Sen. Jack Reed says his heart goes out to the victims, and he’s sending his thanks to the brave first responders.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner says that with the news coming out of Las Vegas and Puerto Rico, he’s calling on people to look out for each other and “do our part to build a better world.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said:

“The horror on the streets of Las Vegas is unimaginable. My heart goes out to the victims of this senseless violence, to their loved ones, and to all those affected. Thank you to the first responders for their brave work. “While we have much to learn about this terrible incident, we know mass shootings are all too familiar in America. And we know we can protect our communities better. How many lives must be lost before we act?”