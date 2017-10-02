Warwick mayor hires former state police lieutenant colonel as chief of staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian announced Oct. 2 that he has hired former Rhode Island State Police (RISP) Lt. Col. Raymond Studley as the new Chief of Staff.

Studley is also the former CEO of Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA). He announced he was leaving his post as CEO in May.

He replaced Chief of Staff and former Public Works Director David Picozzi, who retired in July after more than 30 years of service.

“I am very pleased that Ray has accepted this position,” Avedisian said. “As the former chairman of the RIPTA board of directors, I have seen firsthand Ray’s leadership abilities and his talent for assessing problems and putting together responsible, common-sense solutions to fix them. Ray has extensive experience dealing with personnel issues, handling crisis situations, and, very important for our community, a proven track record with developing and administering annual budgets that are both fiscally sound and provide essential services and programs.”

He served for RISP for 23 years as lieutenant. While leading the Intelligence Unit and R.I. Fusion Center, Studley has assessed problems across the state from management labor issues, shootings, and managing daily operations of the uniform division where he achieved the level of second in command.

Studley is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island (URI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Warwick, and look forward to working in collaboration with all City officials to continue the successes the City has had under the leadership of Mayor Avedisian,” Studley said.