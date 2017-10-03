2 dogs dead, 1 revived after New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews were able to save a dog from a fire in New Bedford on Tuesday but two other dogs did not survive.

The fire broke out at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the third floor of a triple-decker on Brock Avenue.

No people were injured in the fire, officials said.

Animal Control responded and were able to revive one of the dogs using CPR.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

