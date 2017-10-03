Animal rights activists protest for stronger penalties for animal abusers

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Animal rights activists in Massachusetts rallied outside of Fall River District Court on Oct. 3 to call for stronger penalties for animal abusers.

Constance Gee is a member of the group “Stop the Insanity Westport” which was formed in the wake of the Medeiros Tenant Farm Scandal, which is the largest case of farm animal abuse in the Northeast.

“Animal abuse is a felony on the books but it is treated as a mere infraction,” Gee said.

Gee hopes the protesters presence sends a strong message.

“I hope the DA’s office and judges hear us loud and clear that we are fed up with it and we are going to be here and we are going to watch the cases and see what they do with them,” Gee said.

The protest comes after Nicole Botelho, charged with six counts of animal cruelty along with her estranged husband in 2015, received a continuance without a finding with 18 months probation, after which her charges will be dismissed.

Investigators found multiple dead animals in the couple’s home, including a dead dog in a squalid closet.

“The police originally thought it might be alive because they thought they could see it breathing, but it was just fleas,” Gee said. “It was fleas that was making the fur move that’s how filthy the place was.”

Gee and others are calling for harsher penalties for offenders like Botelho.