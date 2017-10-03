Cranston police arrest suspected ‘surf and turf bandits’

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have three people in custody who they believe stole top-shelf steaks, shrimp and other items from a supermarket in June.

Police arrested Guy Tortis, 46, Maria Breggia, 46, and Ernest Dagostino, 46, all from North Providence.

Dubbed the “surf and turf bandits” by police, the trio has been charged with shoplifting from the Dave’s Marketplace on Pontiac Avenue.

The Cranston Police Department said they received numerous tips about the suspects, which aided them in making the arrests.