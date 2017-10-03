Crash involving tractor-trailers, van ties up traffic on I-195

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up in both directions on I-195 in East Providence after two tractor-trailers and a van collided on the highway.

The crash took place just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Exit 8. Several ambulances are on scene, but no word so far on any injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. On the westbound side, only the breakdown lane is open as crews work to clear the scene.

A second collision involving two cars on I-195 East took place soon after the initial crash, leading to additional lane closures on that side.

Traffic Advisory: AVOID 195 east and west in East Providence in the area of exit 8…. https://t.co/g5Uvtbpqen pic.twitter.com/iMRoFRz3wH — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) October 3, 2017

Traffic Update:

This incident is having a major effect in Seekonk on Fall River Avenue as well. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) October 3, 2017

Double tractor-trailer crash snarling traffic on 195W right now pic.twitter.com/pGxAojsjwa — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) October 3, 2017

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest.